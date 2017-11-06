TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Erdogan says Istanbul's new opera house will be symbol for city
The 2,500-seat opera house, due to open in early 2019, will be built on the site of the Ataturk Cultural Centre.
Erdogan says Istanbul's new opera house will be symbol for city
The project of an iconic opera house in Istanbul's teeming Taksim Square was announced on Monday. / AA
November 6, 2017

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday launched a project to build a brand new opera house in Istanbul, saying the new building would be a symbol for the city. 

The 2,500-seat opera house, due to open in early 2019, will be built on the site of the Ataturk Cultural Centre (AKM) which has been unused for over a decade.

Erdogan said the cutting-edge opera house would give new life to Taksim Square in central Istanbul.

Backers of the project want the opera house to be as much as symbol of Istanbul as the Bolshoi Theatre is in Moscow or the Sydney Opera House in Australia.

"God willing it will become an honour and symbol for Istanbul and our country," Erdogan said in a speech in Istanbul. 

The AKM, which for years has stood as an empty shell on Taksim Square, has had an unfortunate history.

It opened in 1969 but then closed almost immediately after a fire. It reopened in 1978, becoming the centre of Istanbul cultural life, but was then shuttered in 2008 for restoration that never took place.

Recommended

But Erdogan said the resistance to the building's renewal was "not because of sensitivity to culture but ideological obsessions."

He added: "After protests, court cases and commotion, the path of science, intellect and rationality has prevailed."

"I know that the new AKM will benefit the most those who have sabotaged it for years."

He added Taksim would be fully pedestrianised with vehicle traffic passing underground, bringing a "new richness to the square."

In a signal the government does not want to be seen trampling over the past, the architect of the new building, Murat Tabanlioglu, is the son of Hayati Tabanlioglu, the architect of the original AKM.

The glass-covered modernist facade of the new building is also similar to the old edifice.

Opera houses are usually the places where rich elites go, "but this should change. They should be places where everyone can go," said Murat Tabanlioglu.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel