Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare has lost a vote of no-confidence following a marathon debate in the Pacific Island nation's parliament, local media said on Tuesday.

The motion passed 27-23 in the 50-seat parliament late Monday after 17 members of Sogavare's Democratic Coalition for Change switched sides to vote against him, the Solomon Star reported.

It followed almost nine hours of "vitriolic" debate when both sides hurled corruption allegations against their opponents, state broadcaster SIBC said.

The result means that Sogavare, who has been in power since 2014, will be replaced later this month. He will remain as caretaker prime minister in the meantime.

Sogavare has linked the defections to an anti-graft bill he planned to put before parliament, saying some MPs feared it could lead to them being jailed.