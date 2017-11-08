BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Sky says it could shut Sky News down if Fox takeover is blocked
Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is investigating if Fox's bid to acquire 61 percent of Sky would have an adverse impact on the country's media industry.
Sky says it could shut Sky News down if Fox takeover is blocked
Fox was formed by the 2013 breakup of Murdoch's News Corp into two separate firms as part of a plan to "unlock value" for shareholders. / AP
November 8, 2017

British broadcaster Sky has said it could shut down Sky News if its ownership of the channel proves to be an obstruction to the company’s $15.4 billion takeover by Rupert Murdoch’s Twenty-First Century Fox.

Fox’s 10.75 pound-a-share bid to acquire the 61 percent of Sky that it does not already own is being investigated by Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which is examining whether the takeover would have an adverse impact on the country’s plurality of media ownership and broadcasting standards. 

Murdoch-controlled News Corp also owns The Times and The Sun newspapers in Britain.

In a submission made to the CMA last month but published by the regulator on Tuesday, Sky said it “would likely be prompted to review” its position “in the event that the continued provision of Sky News in its current form unduly impeded merger and/or other corporate opportunities available in relation to Sky’s broader business.”

The broadcaster said, “The CMA should not in its assessment simply assume the ‘continued provision of Sky News’ and its current contribution to plurality, ‘absent the transaction’.”

Recommended

Fox’s bid for full control of Sky has been beset by a series of obstacles, including the CMA investigation and opposition from some politicians. 

Sky shares slipped 1 percent to 930 pence on Tuesday after CNBC reported that Fox had recently held talks about selling to Walt Disney some film and television assets, including its 39 percent stake in Sky, news that increased doubts over whether the Fox-Sky deal would get done. 

By threatening to shut down Sky News, the company has raised the prospect of closing an influential 24-hour, international channel that has been on air for 28 years. Sky says the channel reaches more than 107 million homes in 138 countries. 

Sky declined to say how many staff the channel employs.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Indonesia suspends TikTok licence over failure to share data
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Indonesia calls on EU to lift duties on stainless steel after WTO ruling
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
US tech giants built on H-1B talent
A brave new world: Are we ready to hand over the reins of power to AI?
By Ozan Ahmet Cetin
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Global forensic experts convene in Türkiye, spotlight human rights, innovation
Musk's X to appeal Indian court order enabling mass content takedown requests
South Korea welcomes first batch of Chinese tourists arriving by cruise under visa-free scheme
Netanyahu admits using social media to sway US opinion amid Gaza genocide