Prime Minister Binali Yildirim and US Vice President Mike Pence hoped for "a new chapter” between both countries during their meeting in Washington on Thursday.

The meeting, which was closed to the media, started at the Roosevelt room in the White House at 11 am local time (0400 GMT) and lasted an hour and 20 minutes.

A wide range of bilateral and regional issues was discussed during the meeting.

TRT World's Ediz Tiyansan reports.

"We spoke frankly about the YPG, PKK, PYD. Our meeting actually was very productive. We have discussed our issues honestly and sincerely with each other. We have addressed bilateral and regional matters," Yildirim said.

Both officials underlined the significance of "long-rooted ally relationship and strategic partnership" and expressed a desire to "open a new page" in Turkey-US relations through constructive dialogue.

"We have agreed on the continuation of infinite bilateral dialogue and to a 24-hour communication channel when instant response is needed on issues. Our phones will always be available for each other," he said.

About the recent visa row between Turkey and the US, Yildirim said: "We expect it to return to normal from now on. In terms of general atmosphere, I have seen the will to improve the relations with mutual trust and sincerity. We will see the progress in time and we will follow it up. I have gained a positive impression from the vice president's views."

The visa row was sparked on October 8, when the US Embassy announced the suspension of non-immigrant visa services to Turkish nationals.

That move followed the arrest of a local employee at the US Consulate in Istanbul, prompting a tit-for-tat response from Ankara.