POLITICS
1 MIN READ
Can a rain harvesting system save Mexico City from water crises?
Mexico's capital experiences climate extremes as its tropical climate is characterised by wet and dry seasons that cause chronic water over- and undersupply issues. But a new system could be part of a solution to both floods and droughts.
Can a rain harvesting system save Mexico City from water crises?
A man looks down from his rooftop where he builds his one-bedroom house with an intentionally slanted roof, hoping to take advantage of the capital city's rains. / AP
November 10, 2017

The Mexican capital, Mexico City, faces serious water problems as it struggles with drought for one half of the year, and flooding during the wet season in the second half.

Only half the city's people, some 13 million people, have dependable access to running water.

However, a group of environmental engineers has found what they believe is a solution: Urban Island.

Recommended

It's a system that channels and stores rainwater collected from rooftops. 

TRT World’sAlasdair Baverstock reports from Mexico City.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each