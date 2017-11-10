POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Nigeria's push to find the next Einstein
A truck equipped with laboratory equipment tours Nigeria's Katsina state, allowing students to conduct experiments.
Nigeria's push to find the next Einstein
Two students sit on the floor as they revise at the Government Day Secondary School in Muduru, Nigeria on November 3, 2017. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
November 10, 2017

The majority of public schools in rural Nigeria lack basic facilities such as furniture or laboratory equipment.  

But one international development charity, Voluntary Services Overseas (VSO) aims to change that. 

The charity has launched a Science on Wheels project in the northern Katsina State of Nigeria to improve the conditions of teaching at secondary schools. 

A truck equipped with laboratory equipment tours the state, allowing students and schools to conduct experiments. 

The project aims to haul Nigeria up the rankings for the quality of its science and maths teaching, after a World Economic Forum report ranked the country 131 out of 139 in 2016.  

Recommended

VSO is monitoring the Katsina scheme with a view to rolling it out across Africa, where many countries face similar challenges with basic facilities and equipment.

It wants to inspire young science students to be the “Einsteins of tomorrow”, referring to the Nobel-winning physicist who developed the theory of relativity.

TRT World's John Joe Regan reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Venezuela says it foiled 'false flag' bomb plot targeting US embassy
Germany's Merz says Russia 'not ready for peace talks' with Ukraine
Negotiators in Egypt examining list for potential Israeli-Palestinian swap, says White House
By Baba Umar
Two years of Israeli genocide in Gaza. Here's how US shielded Netanyahu from accountability
Jeffrey Sachs: ‘Vast majority of humanity wants Gaza war to end and Palestine to be free’
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Tomahawk missile deliveries to Ukraine will 'destroy' Russia-US ties: Putin
Syria extends voting hours as citizens cast ballots in historic first elections since Assad’s fall
Georgian PM accuses EU of backing plot to topple his government
Pakistan warns India of 'devastation' after New Delhi's 'jingoistic statements'
As Hamas weighs response, US threatens 'tragic' outcome if it rejected Trump's Gaza plan
By Baba Umar
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'