The majority of public schools in rural Nigeria lack basic facilities such as furniture or laboratory equipment.

But one international development charity, Voluntary Services Overseas (VSO) aims to change that.

The charity has launched a Science on Wheels project in the northern Katsina State of Nigeria to improve the conditions of teaching at secondary schools.

A truck equipped with laboratory equipment tours the state, allowing students and schools to conduct experiments.

The project aims to haul Nigeria up the rankings for the quality of its science and maths teaching, after a World Economic Forum report ranked the country 131 out of 139 in 2016.