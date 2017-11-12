WORLD
3 MIN READ
ASEAN signs free trade, investment pacts with Hong Kong
Hong Kong's commerce and development secretary said the move was a "clear vote" against regional trade protectionism.
ASEAN signs free trade, investment pacts with Hong Kong
China's President Xi Jinping and Hong Kong's Chief Executive Carrie Lam talk during the APEC-ASEAN dialogue, on the sidelines of the APEC summit, in Danang, Vietnam November 10, 2017. / Reuters
November 12, 2017

Hong Kong signed free trade and investment agreements with the 10-nation Association of Southeast Asian Nations on Sunday, in what one of the Chinese territory's officials called a "loud and clear" vote against rising regional trade protectionism.

The pacts, which conclude nearly three years of talks, are expected to take effect on January 1, 2019, at the earliest. They aim to bring "deeper and bolder" integration of market access with the bloc, said Edward Yau, Hong Kong's commerce and development secretary.

"In the face of protectionist sentiments in other parts of the world, these two agreements are in fact a loud and clear vote from all of us here for freer and more open trade," Yau said.

"Hong Kong, being a free trade promoter and advocate of a strong, rule-based, multilateral trading system, will continue to take this pathway, continue to do our utmost."

Total merchandise trade between Hong Kong and ASEAN was HK$833 billion ($107 billion) last year, official figures show. Total services trade was HK$121 billion in 2015.

The ASEAN Hong Kong China Free Trade Agreement (AHKCFTA) was signed on the sidelines of a summit of the regional grouping in the Philippine capital of Manila.

Recommended

It came after leaders attending an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Vietnam agreed to tackle "unfair trade practices" and "market-distorting subsidies" in a statement on Saturday that bore the imprint of US President Donald Trump’s efforts to reshape the global trade landscape.

That summit offered a contrast between the vision of Trump's "America First" policy and the usual consensus favouring multinational deals that China now seeks to champion.

Hong Kong has one of the world's freest and most open economies, and the pacts will see many ASEAN countries gradually reduce or eliminate customs duties on Hong Kong goods. Professional services should also benefit, with increased investment flows, Yau said.

The partnership "will usher in greater trade synergies and more job opportunities for people and businesses in the region," said Philippine Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon Lopez.

The ASEAN grouping includes Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists