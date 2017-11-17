The United States stopped election support for Cambodia with a promise of more "concrete steps" and the European Union threatened vital trade preferences after the main opposition party to Prime Minister Hun Sen was banned.

But China voiced support for Cambodia's government, standing behind the former Khmer Rouge commander who has become one of Beijing's most important allies in Southeast Asia after more than three decades in power.

The Cambodia National Rescue Party (CNRP) was dissolved by the Supreme Court on Thursday at the request of the government of Prime Minister Hun Sen, whose rule of more than three decades faces a major challenge at next year's general election.

The ban on the CNRP followed the arrest of its leader, Kem Sokha, for treason. He is accused of plotting to take power with American help.

Hun Sen's critics called the CNRP dissolution an attempt to steal the election and the death knell for democracy after Western donors have spent billions of dollars since 1993 trying to build a multiparty system following decades of war.

"On current course, next year’s election will not be legitimate, free, or fair," a White House statement said, promising to take "concrete steps."

The first of those was to end support for the Cambodian National Election Committee ahead of the 2018 election, it said.

In Brussels, an EU spokesman said the election could not be legitimate without the opposition and noted that respect for human rights was a prerequisite for Cambodia's access to EU trade preferences under its "Everything But Arms scheme."

That scheme giving tariff-free access – and similar trade preferences in the United States – have helped Cambodia build a garment industry on low-cost labour. Between them, EU and US markets take some 60 percent of Cambodia's exports.

There was no immediate government response to the reaction from the United States and the European Union.

In a symbolic step, the US Senate passed a resolution calling on the treasury and state departments to consider placing Cambodian officials implicated in abuses on a watch list for asset freezes and travel bans.