TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey, Russia and Iran hold talks in Antalya ahead of Syria summit
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu hosts his Russian and Iranian counterparts on Sunday with the aim of maintaining their efforts to bring peace in war-torn Syria.
Turkey, Russia and Iran hold talks in Antalya ahead of Syria summit
Foreign Affairs Minister of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu (C), Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (R) and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif (L) pose for a photo during their meeting in Antalya, Turkey on November 19, 2017. (Photo AA) / AA
November 19, 2017

Top diplomats from Iran, Russia and Turkey met on Sunday morning in Antalya to discuss the civil war in Syria ahead of a three-way summit in the Russian city of Sochi on Wednesday.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov and Mohammad Javad Zarif of Iran in the southern Turkish city for the closed-door meeting.

“We discussed a series of topics that may arise in the meeting in Sochi, the point of this summit is to address what our success is in regards to Syria and what further measures we must take,” said Cavusoglu during a press conference after the meeting.

Moscow, Tehran and Ankara are sponsoring Astana peace talks, named for the Kazakh capital where they are regularly held, which calls for the creation of "de-escalation" zones in key areas of Syria.

The three countries, the guarantors of the deal, brokered a cease-fire in Syria in December 2016 to find a political solution to the conflict in the country.

Recommended

"With the Astana process, we have come a long way with Russia, especially in terms of the establishment of peace on the field and forming de-escalation zones. The situation on the field is much better compared to last year,” Cavusoglu added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin will host Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iran's President Hassan Rouhani for the Sochi summit, where talks on reducing violence and ensuring humanitarian aid are on the agenda.

The eighth round of Astana talks is expected to be held in the second half of December.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed in Syria and 11 million displaced since the conflict began in March 2011 with protests against Bashar al Assad's regime.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel