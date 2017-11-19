Top diplomats from Iran, Russia and Turkey met on Sunday morning in Antalya to discuss the civil war in Syria ahead of a three-way summit in the Russian city of Sochi on Wednesday.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu met with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov and Mohammad Javad Zarif of Iran in the southern Turkish city for the closed-door meeting.

“We discussed a series of topics that may arise in the meeting in Sochi, the point of this summit is to address what our success is in regards to Syria and what further measures we must take,” said Cavusoglu during a press conference after the meeting.

Moscow, Tehran and Ankara are sponsoring Astana peace talks, named for the Kazakh capital where they are regularly held, which calls for the creation of "de-escalation" zones in key areas of Syria.

The three countries, the guarantors of the deal, brokered a cease-fire in Syria in December 2016 to find a political solution to the conflict in the country.