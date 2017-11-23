Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be the first Turkish president to visit Greece in 65 years, Deputy Prime Minister Hakan Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

Cavusoglu has not provided an exact date for the visit but said it will be made during the upcoming days and further improve the bilateral ties between Turkey and Greece.

"Our president will be the first Turkish president visiting Greece in 65 years. I think this visit will yield significant results," he added.

However, Greek newspaper Naftermporiki quoting Minister of Foreign Affairs Nikos Kotzias reported that Erdogan’s visit will probably take place at the end of November or the beginning of December.

The newspaper also said the two countries were willing to hold bilateral talks every six months.