TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkey's new reform plan for women to come into force by New Year
In an event held for the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says violence against women is "betrayal to humanity.”
Turkey's new reform plan for women to come into force by New Year
President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a panel on "Fighting Violence Against Women" at Yahya Kemal Beyatli Show Centre in Istanbul, Turkey on November 26, 2017. / AA
November 26, 2017

A new reform plan for women will come into force by New Year, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday.

Erdogan addressed a large crowd of women during an event held for the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and defined violence against women as a "betrayal to humanity.”

"Whoever is involved in this betrayal must be punished," he said.

Erdogan underlined the significance of women in society and said, “If there are no women, then half of the society is not there... A society without women is destined to disappear."

"As the AK Party we have made significant reforms to lift barriers for women. One of the most important is the law to Protect Family and Prevent Violence Against Women," he added.

The Family and Social Policies Ministry had dealt with 20,000 cases of violence against women, he said.

Recommended

Protests in Istanbul

Meanwhile, around 2,000 women marched through the Turkish city of Istanbul on Saturday to protest against violence against women.

The rally marched through Istiklal Street and was organised to mark the UN International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

Since 1981, women's activists have marked 25 November as a day against violence. 

This date came from the brutal assassination in 1960, of the three Mirabal sisters, political activists in the Dominican Republic, on orders of Dominican ruler Rafael Trujillo (1930-1961), according to the UN.

SOURCE:AA, Reuters
Explore
Turkish activists detail harassment, abuse, racism in Israeli detention after aid flotilla attack
Global Sumud Flotilla 'a noble act' to prevent Israel's Gaza genocide: Türkiye's Fidan
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel