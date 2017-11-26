Thousands have protested in Romania's capital and other major cities on Sunday against planned changes to the justice system and a tax overhaul.

The protesters fear that the government is preparing to amend the judicial laws to allow high-level corruption to go unpunished. They also believe that the intention behind the tax revamp is to lower wages and favor the country's elite to amass disproportionate wealth.

Protesters briefly scuffled with police in Bucharest, and they blew whistles and called the ruling Social Democratic Party "the red plague," in reference to its Communist Party roots and one of the party's colors.

Thousands took to the streets in the cities of Cluj, Timisoara, Iasi, Brasov, Sibiu and Constanta to vent their anger at the left-wing government.

In Bucharest, thousands marched to Romania's Parliament.

Sunday's protest was the biggest since massive anti-corruption protests at the beginning of the year, the largest since the fall of communism in Romania.

Media reported tens of thousands took to the streets around the country, but no official figures were available.

Demonstrations earlier this year erupted after the government moved to decriminalize official misconduct.