A series of protests that have emerged in Jerusalem in recent months have put the Israeli authorities on their toes, and they show no signs of abating.

The protesters again poured into streets on Sunday over the government's alleged attempts to "compel" people to serve in the military. In return, the police arrested 36 men.

Earlier this year, Israel's High Court of Justice struck down a law exempting ultra-Orthodox men engaged in religious study from serving in the army, saying it undermined the principle of equality.

But the court later suspended its ruling for one year, asking the government to pass a new law.

Israeli law requires men to serve two years and eight months in the military on reaching the age of 18, while women must serve for two.

Many people believe that the court decision raised the possibility for the government to pass a draconian law that leaves people with no other option but to serve in the military.

Israeli police said that during Sunday's protest they arrested those who either "used violence against security forces," or tried to block traffic in Jerusalem.

In another demonstration over the same issue last week, at least 32 demonstrators were arrested in Jerusalem.