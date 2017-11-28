President Uhuru Kenyatta on Tuesday vowed to be the leader of all Kenyans and work to unite the country after a bruising and drawn-out election process that ended with his swearing-in.

"I will devote my time and energy to build bridges, to unite and bring prosperity," he said as he started his second term faced with a large portion of the population that rejects his election outright.

Kenyatta's calls for unity echo those he made throughout an election campaign in which he also launched searing attacks on the judiciary and opposition.

However the message is sorely needed in Kenya, as more than four months of political upheaval have left the nation more divided than ever.

TRT World'sChristine Pirovolakis reports.

Odinga says he will also be sworn in

Opposition leader Raila Odinga told an impromptu rally he would hold an assembly that would swear him in as president on December 12, less than an hour after President Uhuru Kenyatta was inaugurated for a second, five-year term.

Minutes after Odinga spoke, riot police tear-gassed his convoy and charged the crowd.

"On December 12, we will have an assembly that will swear me in," Odinga told supporters gathered along a road in the Nairobi suburb of Eastlands after police sealed off the location where he had planned to hold a rally earlier in the day.

Kenyatta won a repeat presidential election in October that Odinga boycotted.

Contested election

An election on August 8, won by Kenyatta, was annulled in a historic decision by the Supreme Court, which ordered a rerun on October 26.