As war-weary Colombia marks the first anniversary of the peace accord's signing on Friday, the hopeful mood has dimmed.

While the guerrillas' guns have been silenced, implementation of the historic deal is flagging, according to several outside observers supporting the peace process.

Lawmakers are still racing against the clock to meet a deadline for passing key elements of the accord, and violence in areas once dominated by the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia, or FARC, is once again on the rise amid a record surge in cocaine production.

Meanwhile, many of the 8,000 guerrillas who disarmed in June appear to have grown disillusioned, with about 55 percent having left the rural camps where they were expected to make the transition back to civilian life, according to the United Nations.