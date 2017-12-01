The alleged attacker behind last year’s terror attack on Istanbul’s Ataturk airport has been killed in a police operation, the Georgian security agency said on Friday.

Georgia's State Security Service confirmed that Akhmed Chataev was among three suspects killed in a counter-terrorism operation in Tbilisi on November 22.

Spokesman Nino Giorgobiani said Chataev, a Russian national of Chechen origin, blew himself up while the other suspects were killed by security officers.

Chataev, 37, has been identified as the planner of the Daesh-linked attack on the airport on June 28, 2016 by Turkish authorities.

The bomb and gun attack saw 46 people and three attackers killed.