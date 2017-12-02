A man who defected from the SDF and is now in Turkey on Friday said the group was "just a name" that provided cover for the US to support the YPG terrorist organisation.

In an interview with Turkey's Anadolu Agency, the group's former spokesperson Talal Silo said he joined the YPG, but later ended up being asked to join the SDF.

The YPG is the armed wing of the PYD which is considered by Turkey as the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist organisation.

In its more than three-decade terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK have killed more than 40,000 people, including women and children.

Since the group resumed its armed campaign in July 2015, more than 1,200 people, including security force personnel and civilians, have lost their lives.