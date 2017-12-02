Besiktas defeated Galatasaray 3-0 in Turkey's Super Lig derby match at Istanbul's Vodafone Park on Saturday evening.

The final Istanbul derby of the year saw Besiktas take care of business in the second half, with Cenk Tosun, Dusko Tosic and Alvaro Negredo all scoring for Black Eagles.

Thousands of Besiktas fans took to the streets to celebrate the victory.