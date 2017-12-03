TÜRKİYE
Archaeologists discover ancient human remains in Istanbul's new metro site
Istanbul Archaeological Museum Director Zeynep Kiziltan says the human remains are 3,000 to 3,500 old. The findings reveal details about cremation practices during the Iron Age.
Each piece taken from the dig site is carefully cleaned and then cataloged. That way the archaeologists can better understand the life and times of the city's previous inhabitants. / TRTWorld
December 3, 2017

Construction on Istanbul's latest major subway line Kabatas-Mecidiyekoy-Mahmutbey has been going on for more than two years but the secrets uncovered underground are far older. 

Archaeologists discovered human bones and cremated remains along the new line. The remains shed light on the city's ancient past. 

The new subway line stretches briefly along the Bosphorus coast then westward on the city's European side.

The newly-discovered site is believed to be an ancient burial ground dating back to the Iron Age and it indicates that two cultures lived there together.  

TRT World's Alican Ayanlar reports.

