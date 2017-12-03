WORLD
Motorcycle bomb kills at least five in Afghanistan's east
No one has claimed responsibility for the blast which took place outside of a football stadium in Jalalabad city, capital of eastern Afghanistan's Nangarhar province.
People run for cover after an explosion in Jalalabad, Afghanistan on April 18, 2015. [File Photo] / Reuters
December 3, 2017

An Afghan official says a motorcycle bomb in eastern Nangarhar province killed at least five people.

Attahullah Khogyani, spokesman for the provincial governor, says eight were wounded in Sunday’s blast, which took place outside of a football stadium in the provincial capital of Jalalabad.

Khogyani says the explosion took place shortly after a pro-government rally ended at the football stadium. 

The rally had been packed with supporters of the government.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing.

On Saturday, two intelligence service members, including the director of the Jalalabad intelligence department were killed, and 10 others, including both soldiers and civilians were wounded in multiple bomb attacks by Daesh militants in Jalalabad.

A local affiliate of the Daesh group is seeking to expand its footprint in Afghanistan.

Recommended

Commander of Taliban 'special forces' killed

The National Directorate of Security (NDS) said Mullah Shah Wali, also known as Mullah Naser, the commander of the Taliban's "special forces" branch, known as the "Red Unit was killed in an air operation in Helmand, last week. 

The province is a Taliban stronghold in the heartland of Afghanistan's lucrative drug trade.

Wali became the commander of the Taliban's "Red Unit" as well as deputy shadow governor of Helmand province three years ago and was directly involved in Taliban offensives, the statement said.

The "Red Unit" is thought to be equipped with advanced weapons, including night vision scopes, 82mm rockets, heavy machine guns and US-made assault rifles, according to the Afghan military.

Wali was killed alongside a suicide bomber and two other Taliban commanders in Helmand's Musa Qala district, according to the NDS.

The United States has worked hard to build up Afghan air support and attack capabilities since they were found inadequate after most foreign forces withdrew three years ago.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
