WORLD
3 MIN READ
Zimbabwe swears in first post-Mugabe cabinet
The cabinet of Zimbabwe's newly-inaugurated President Emmerson Mnangagwa includes ruling party loyalists as well as military figures who once aided former leader Robert Mugabe.
Zimbabwe swears in first post-Mugabe cabinet
Mnangagwa, 75, was sworn in last Friday after a coup, which the military said aimed at arresting "criminals" in the 93-year-old Mugabe's government. December 4, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
December 4, 2017

Zimbabwe's new President Emmerson Mnangagwa swore in his cabinet on Monday, with allies defending him against criticism for giving top posts to the generals who helped his rise to power.

Sworn in as president on November 24 after 93-year old Robert Mugabe quit following a de facto military coup, Mnangagwa has also come under fire for bringing back several faces from the Mugabe era, including Patrick Chinamasa as finance minister.

Air Marshall Perrance Shiri, who was handed the sensitive land portfolio, defended his appointment in remarks to reporters after a simple ceremony to take oaths of office.

"Who says military people should never be politicians? I'm a Zimbabwean so I have every right to participate in government," he said.

Shiri is feared and loathed by many Zimbabweans as the former commander of the North Korean-trained '5 Brigade' that played a central role in ethnic massacres in Matabeleland in 1983 in which an estimated 20,000 people were killed.

Land is a central political issue in the southern African country, where reforms in the early 2000s led to the violent seizure of thousands of white-owned farms and hastened an economic collapse.

Another military figure is foreign minister Sibusiso Moyo, whom most Zimbabweans remember as the khaki-clad general who went on state television in the early hours of November 15 to announce the military takeover.

Recommended

Assembling a cabinet has not been without mishaps.

Mnangawa dropped his initial pick as education minister on Saturday, 24 hours after appointing him, after a public outcry and reshuffled two others to meet a Constitutional requirement that all but five ministers be Members of Parliament.

This has left the information portfolio vacant after he named Chris Mutsvangwa, the influential leader of the war veterans' association, as special advisor to the president.

Mutsvangwa has defended the cabinet, which at 22 is smaller than Mugabe's 33-strong team, saying the two military appointments were not unique to Zimbabwe.

He also said Mnangagwa had "engaged" the opposition MDC party about taking part in an "inclusive" government, but its leader Morgan Tsvangirai had blocked it – a claim disputed by the MDC.

"As far as we are concerned there was no contact whatsoever between President Mnangagwa, ZANU PF and our party regarding the possibility of inclusion or involvement of our members in the government," MDC Vice President Nelson Chamisa said.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Anti-government protests resume in Madagascar cities
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'