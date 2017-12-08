The European Union and Japan concluded negotiations on a free trade deal to create the world's largest open economic area, signalling their rejection of the more protectionist stance of US President Donald Trump.

The two parties, who agreed to the outlines of a deal in July, said on Friday that negotiators had now finished a legal text that would open up trade for economies making up about 30 percent of global output.

"Japan and the EU will join hands and build a free, fair and rule-based economic zone, which will be a model of an economic order in the international community in the 21st century," Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters.

Japan had been one of the signatories to the planned Trans-Pacific Partnership, a massive 12-nation trade alliance that Trump ditched on his first day in office. Abe said a "new era" would now start for the EU and Japan.

How would the EU-Japan deal work?

The deal, combining the 28-nation bloc and the world's third-largest economy, will remove EU tariffs of 10 percent on Japanese cars and the 3 percent rate typically applied to car parts.

For the EU, it will scrap Japanese duties of some 30 percent on EU cheese and 15 percent on wines. The deal will allow the EU to increase its beef and pork exports and gain access to large public tenders in Japan.