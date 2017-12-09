WORLD
4 MIN READ
Arab League considers US decision on Jerusalem as "null and void"
The Arab League held an emergency meeting in Cairo over the US Jerusalem decision. The League chief Ahmed Aboul-Gheit said: "The decision amounts to the legalisation of occupation."
Arab League considers US decision on Jerusalem as "null and void"
Arab League foreign ministers hold an emergency meeting on Trump's decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, in Cairo, Egypt December 9, 2017. / Reuters
December 9, 2017

Arab foreign ministers on Sunday urged the United States to abandon its decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel's capital, saying the move would increase violence throughout the region.

The announcement by US President Donald Trump on Wednesday was a "dangerous violation of international law" and had no legal impact, the Arab League said in a statement after several hours of meetings attended by all its members in Cairo.

TRT World'sDenee Savoia has more on the story.

The Arab League meeting brought together foreign ministers from its member-states, took place as protests continued in the illegally-occupied West Bank and Gaza Strip. 

Lebanon's Foreign Minister Gebran Bassil said Arab nations should consider imposing economic sanctions against the US to prevent it moving its Israeli embassy to Jerusalem.

"Pre-emptive measures (must be) taken against the decision ... beginning with diplomatic measures, then political, then economic and financial sanctions," Bassil said.

TRT Worldspoke to journalist Nuria Teson in Cairo to get the latest.

Hundreds of worshippers protested Trump's decision after Friday prayers at Al-Azhar mosque in Egypt, but security forces prevented them from marching to the city centre.

Recommended

Trump's announcement on Jerusalem, and his intention to move the US Embassy there, triggered denunciations from around the world, with even close allies suggesting he had needlessly stirred more conflict in an already volatile region.

The city's status lies at the core of the Israeli-Palestinians conflict, and Trump's move was widely perceived as siding with Israel. 

Even small crises over Jerusalem's status and that of the holy sites in its ancient Old City have sparked deadly bloodshed in the past.

Addressing the Cairo meeting, both Aboul-Gheit and Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al Maliki called on world nations to recognise the State of Palestine with East Jerusalem as its capital in response to Trump's decision.

Aboul-Gheit, the League chief, said Trump's decision "condemned" the country that took it and the administration that passed it. It also raised a question mark over Washington's role as a peace mediator, not just in the Middle East but in the entire world.

"The decision amounts to the legalisation of occupation," said Aboul-Gheit, alluding to the occupation and later annexation of east Jerusalem by Israel in the 1967 Middle East war.

Al Maliki called on the league to instruct its envoys in the United Nations to submit a draft resolution to the US Security Council condemning Trump's decision.

Trump's decision, he said, "betrays its hostility and bias against the Palestinian people."

The head of Egypt's largest Christian church also announced that he would not meet US Vice President Mike Pence when the latter visits Cairo on December 20, mirroring a decision made on Friday by the country's top Muslim cleric.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Days without end: In devastated Gaza, a mother’s daily struggle for survival
By Zulal Sema, Alam El-Din Sadiq
UN rights office receives 'worrying' reports of ill-treatment of detained Sumud activists
How global corporations bankroll Israel’s illegal settlements on Palestinian lands
By Zeynep Conkar, Naqaa Bajes Hamed
A month back Israel killed his son. Now Khalil al Hayya is in Cairo to talk peace with the killers
US-Japanese trio wins 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine for immune system research
Iran says it will not resume nuclear talks with Europeans 'at this stage'
Hiker dead, hundreds evacuated as rescue operations continue around Mount Everest
Another one bites the dust! France's new PM resigns right after new cabinet unveiled
Hospital fire in India’s Jaipur kills six ICU patients, triggers safety review
Landslides triggered by heavy rains kill at least 24 in eastern India
Search for missing continues as Indonesia school collapse death toll hits 54
PKK/YPG terror group targets civilians in northern Syria
Trump says US struck another Venezuela boat, hints at military land action
Genocide: Israel killed 20,000 children in Gaza using 200,000 tonnes of explosives
UK probes: Synagogue attack 'terrorism', mosque arson 'hate crime'
Israel's Ben-Gvir takes 'pride' in abusing Gaza flotilla activists