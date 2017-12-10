French President Emmanuel Macron and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu walked away on Sunday without reaching common ground on the issue of Jerusalem. The talks took place in Paris after US President Donald Trump's decision to recognise the ancient city as Israel's capital triggered Palestinian and global outrage.

Netanyahu was in Paris ahead of a meeting with EU foreign ministers on Monday where they will try to present a unified front after Trump's move.

Macron told Netanyahu he needed to make peaceful overtures to enable to break the impasse between Israel and Palestine.

While condemning all acts of terrorism against Israel, Macron said that he told Netanyahu he was against Trump's decision, which was a "dangerous threat to peace."

"I asked Prime Minister Netanyahu to make some courageous gestures towards the Palestinians to get out of the current impasse," he said, suggesting that a freeze of illegal Israeli settlement construction could be a first step.

He reaffirmed that France believed that a two-state solution was the only viable option to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Netanyahu responded to Macron by saying peace was only possible once Palestinians recognise the "reality" that Jerusalem has been and will remain the capital of Israel.