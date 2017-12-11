As the most prominent platform yet in Hollywood's awards season to confront the post-Harvey Weinstein landscape, the Globes seemed eager to turn the page not just in its love for "All the Money in the World" but by shunning previous favorites like "House of Cards" and "Transparent." The latter remains in limbo following sexual harassment allegations against star Jeffrey Tambor, charges that he has denied.

Instead, the Globes lavished nominations on some tried-and-true favorites — Meryl Streep scored her 31st Globe nod — and some new faces, like the 21-year-old breakthrough of "Call Me By Your Name," Timothee Chalamet.

Guillermo del Toro's Cold War-era fairytale "The Shape of Water" swam away with a leading seven Golden Globes nominations on Monday and the HBO drama "Big Little Lies" came away with six nods. But nobody made landing a Globe nomination look easier than Christopher Plummer.

TRT World'sPatrice Howard reports.

Newcomers outshine television mainstays

In the television categories, popular and critically-acclaimed shows "Veep," ''Narcos" and "Orange is the New Black" were shut out of Globes nominations this year, giving way in some cases to newcomers like Showtime's "SMILF," USA's "The Sinner," Amazon's "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" and HBO's "Big Little Lies" and "The Deuce," but the Globes often favour the new and shiny television shows.

The Emmy-winning "Big Little Lies" earned a host of acting nods (Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Shailene Woodley, Alexander Skarsgard, Laura Dern) as well as best limited series. HBO, which recently announced a second season for "Big Little Lies," led TV networks with 12 nominations overall.

Also with multiple nominations were Netflix's "Stranger Things," Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale" and NBC's "This Is Us." HBO's "Game of Thrones" received a nod for best drama series, but nothing for its cast.

Love for unreviewed films

Two films that have yet to be released or reviewed (and in some cases even seen) by critics, "All the Money in the World" and "The Greatest Showman," scored three Golden Globe nominations each. The P.T. Barnum musical "The Greatest Showman" earned a best musical or comedy nomination and an acting nod for Hugh Jackman.

The Getty kidnapping drama "All the Money in the World," which got a publicity boost when Scott decided to replace Kevin Spacey with Christopher Plummer six weeks before the film's release.

Just two weeks after shooting his scenes in Ridley Scott's "All the Money in the World," Plummer was nominated for best supporting actor — a nod that was once considered a possibility for the actor he replaced, Kevin Spacey.

The nomination for Plummer — which was joined by nods for Scott's directing and Michelle Williams as best actress — was just the latest, and most last-minute, twist in an awards season that has been rocked by the industry's continuing sexual harassment scandals.

Sexual misconduct takes its toll

Under the glare of sexual misconduct allegations against Kevin Spacey and Jeffrey Tambor, neither "House of Cards" nor "Transparent" received any Golden Globe nominations.