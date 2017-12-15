At least four Palestinians were shot dead by Israeli forces in clashes on Friday, as tens of thousands of people joined new protests against Washington's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

US President Donald Trump's December 6 announcement that he would break with decades of American policy and move his embassy to Jerusalem has stirred international condemnation, as well as protests across the Palestinian territories and Arab world.

According to the Palestinian health ministry, two Palestinians were shot dead in Gaza, one in Ramallah and one near Jerusalem. Over 500 others were also injured, it said.

TRT World's Muhannad Alami reports from Ramallah.

Protesters have burned American and Israeli flags and trampled on pictures of Trump. But concerns that the decision would lead to a major wave of bloodshed have as yet not materialised.

Protests broke out across the Palestinian territories for the second Friday in a row after the end of weekly Muslim prayers, often a catalyst for clashes between young Palestinians and Israeli soldiers.

In Gaza, the strip's rulers Hamas had called for another 'day of rage' against the decision, with tens of thousands taking to the streets.

In the occupied West Bank, a few thousand people gathered in the southern city of Hebron, as well as Nablus in the north, with clashes near the Al Arroub camp, south of Bethlehem.

In Jerusalem itself, around 30,000 people prayed at the Al Aqsa mosque, the third holiest site for Muslims, the Islamic organisation that administers the site said.

The vast majority left without incident, but small scuffles broke out in Jerusalem's Old City.

TRT World's Liz Maddock has more.

Turkey to counter US move

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Friday that his country will counter Trump's decision at the United Nations.

"We are starting initiatives at the UN to annul America's decision on Jerusalem," Erdogan said on Friday.

The initiative is expected to be brought before the UN Security Council, which the US is a permanent member of.

"If it is vetoed there, it will be brought to the UN General Assembly," Erdogan said.