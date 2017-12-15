TÜRKİYE
Turkey convicts another man connected to Russian envoy's assassination
A Russian delegation is also scheduled to visit Ankara next week as part of the investigation on the Andrey Karlov’s assassination.
Andrei Karlov, the Russian ambassador to Turkey, speaks at an art gallery before being shot by Mevlut Mert Altintas (L) in Ankara, Turkey on December 19, 2016. / AP
By Staff Reporter
December 15, 2017

Turkish authorities have arrested a new suspect in Ankara on Thursday connected to the 2016 assassination of Russia’s ambassador to Turkey.

Ramazan Yucel, who was previously a police officer, but was sacked from his post due to his links to Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), a group responsible for the July 15 coup attempt in 2016.

The court found him guilty of premeditated murder and sent him to jail.

Russian Ambassador Andrei Karlov was shot dead while speaking at a photography exhibit in Turkey's capital Ankara on December 19, 2016.

Twenty-two-year-old, Mevlut Mert Altintas, who killed the ambassador was an off-duty Turkish policeman at the time. Altintas was shot dead by police at the scene. Turkish police in an investigation later found he had links to the FETO.

In November, head of the Guru Media Broadcasting Group, Hayreddin Aydinbas, was among the several arrested in connection with the assassination.

After the assassination, Turkish and Russian authorities agreed to conduct a joint investigation into the incident.

Russian delegation to visit Ankara

A Russian delegation scheduled to visit Ankara on Tuesday as part of the investigation over Karlov’s assassination.

According to the information obtained by the Anadolu Agency, the Russian delegation will consist of a prosecutor, a security attaché, officials from the Ministry of Emergency Situations and officials from forensic authorities.

They will meet Turkish officials in Ankara to discuss the investigation with Public Prosecutor's Office and General Directorate of Security.

SOURCE:AA
