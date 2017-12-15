A Christmas market for dogs in Berlin so they can share the cheer with their humans. It may sound a bit out of the ordinary but it's part of a long-standing tradition.

Dozens of vendors at the Sirius Dog Christmas Market await their fluffy customers to offer everything from gourmet food to fashion chic.

"At the usual Christmas markets, there's no place for dogs. They get stepped on, there's nothing for them to eat or drink. Instead there's only stress. Here, they can relax," the founder of the market Dagmar Liepe said.