Berliners share some cheer with their pooches at Christmas market for dogs
Owners who want to make sure their furry friends don't feel left out of the season spirit can buy their pups a sweater or have their portrait drawn.
Owners shop for their dogs at Sirius Dog Christmas Market in Berlin, Germany on December 14, 2017. / TRTWorld
December 15, 2017

A Christmas market for dogs in Berlin so they can share the cheer with their humans. It may sound a bit out of the ordinary but it's part of a long-standing tradition.

Dozens of vendors at the Sirius Dog Christmas Market await their fluffy customers to offer everything from gourmet food to fashion chic.

"At the usual Christmas markets, there's no place for dogs. They get stepped on, there's nothing for them to eat or drink. Instead there's only stress. Here, they can relax," the founder of the market Dagmar Liepe said. 

And in its sixth year, it is more popular than ever. TRT World'sIra Spitzer reports from Berlin.

SOURCE:TRT World
