Jordan's Zaatari refugee camp for Syrians braces for winter
Tens of thousands of Syrian refugees in Jordan’s Zaatari refugee camp try to deal with cold weather in their makeshift homes as winter approaches.
This June 19, 2016 file photo shows hundreds of portable buildings housing Syrian refugees stretching to the horizon at the Zaatari refugee camp in northern Jordan. / AP
December 16, 2017

The Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan, located close to the Jordanian-Syrian border, is home to nearly 80,000 people, displaced by a deadly war in Syria.

The camp, run by the United Nations Refugee Agency, has a water network.

With its growing infrastructure taking shape, it could soon become Jordan's fourth largest city.

But the conditions still remain very poor for thousands of Syrians as winter sets in.

TRT World’sFrancis Collings visited the camp and explains the difficulties refugees are facing.

SOURCE:TRT World
