Former deputy CEO of Turkish public bank Halkbank Mehmet Hakan Atilla completed his three-day testimony on Tuesday. He is facing a trial in which he is being accused of breaching US sanctions against Iran.

Atilla became the only defendant in the case, after Reza Zarrab, who was the prime defendant, pleaded guilty and testified as a witness against the former banker, accusing him of the related crimes.

“I did not conspire with anyone in any part of my life on that [evading sanctions],” Atilla responded to a question about whether or not he ever collaborated with Zarrab or anyone, on Friday during the first day of questioning by his lawyer.

The prosecution repeated accusations against Atilla, saying “the case was all about the lies he said during his testimony”.

“Hakan Atilla did not come to the United States because he thought he was innocent,” the prosecutor said.

“No, backed by a powerful bank and an even more powerful government, Hakan Atilla came to the United States because he thought he was too big to jail. And he was wrong,” he added.

Atilla’s attorney Victor Rocco, on the other hand, pointed to Zarrab at the centre of the case.

“That same master criminal [Reza Zarrab] who joined Iran’s economic jihad against the United States is now embraced by our government, as he tries to earn his way out of jail, earn his freedom by bartering the fate of another human being,” Rocco said.

“And that human being is Hakan Atilla,” he added, urging the jury to inspect the evidence carefully.

“You will return a verdict, I’m sure, of not guilty and allow this innocent man, this pawn in a cosmic game of chess, to return to his wife and his son and his home in Turkey,” Rocco said.

Now it's time for the jury to start deliberations on their final verdict.

Before Atilla, and following Zarrab, four other witnesses testified against Atilla in a Manhattan courthouse for “breaching United States sanctions on Iran” last week.

The case dates back to March 2016 when US authorities arrested the Iranian-Turkish businessman Reza Zarrab for breaching US sanctions on Iran.

However, on November 28 of this year, before the first day of his trial, his role changed from a defendant to a witness.

The witnesses included David Cohen, a former US Treasury Department official who also worked as deputy director of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), and Huseyin Korkmaz, a former Turkish police officer who is considered by Turkey to be a terror fugitive.

Who is Huseyin Korkmaz?