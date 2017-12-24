WORLD
Iraq plans new Kirkuk-Ceyhan oil pipeline
Iraq's oil ministry says the new pipeline will allow oil exports to resume from the northern province of Kirkuk to neighbouring Turkey.
The 350-km pipeline which will have the capacity to transport more than one million barrels per day. / Reuters
December 24, 2017

Iraq has given foreign energy companies a month to signal their interest in building a new export pipeline from the Kirkuk oilfields in the north of the country.

Iraq's oil ministry set January 24 as the deadline for companies to submit letters of interest in building the new pipeline, the ministry said in a statement.

The 350-km pipeline which will have the capacity to transport more than one million barrels per day and will be run under an investment model known as "build-operate-transfer," oil ministry spokesman Asim Jihad said.

Under the project terms, the interested companies or consortia should also build a gas pipeline, pumping stations and facilities for crude storage.

Jihad said interested companies must pay the project costs and can then recover them after operating the project for an agreed period of time.

Exports from oilfields in Kirkuk have been on hold since Iraqi government forces took control of them last month in retaliation to a non-binding referendum on independence by northern Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government (KRG) which was widely opposed by Turkey, Iran and Western powers.

KRG has built another pipeline for Kirkuk exports to the Turkish Mediterranean port of Ceyhan after the old Kirkuk pipeline belonging to the federal government had been damaged by Daesh militants.

SOURCE:Reuters
