South Sudan's army clashed with rebels in an oil-producing region early on Sunday, both sides said, shattering a ceasefire hours after it came into effect.

Both sides accused the other of starting the fighting around the town of Koch in Unity state.

Seventeen aid workers fled the violence, according to a humanitarian source. There were no immediate details of casualties.

Ceasefire in tatters

The government and rebel groups signed a ceasefire deal on Thursday in the latest attempt to end a four-year civil war and let humanitarian groups reach civilians.

The ceasefire formally came into force on Sunday morning, but fighting broke out soon afterwards, according to a humanitarian security report.

"Our forces came under heavy fire this morning in Koch county," said Dickson Gatluak, a spokesman for the government.

"Our forces acted in self defence and repulsed the attacking forces and defeated them," he added in a statement.