Saudi Arabia and Turkey are key countries for lasting peace and stability in the region, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Wednesday.

Yildirim's remarks followed his talks with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince and Defence Minister Mohammed bin Salman.

Speaking in Riyadh on an official visit, Yildirim said, "Co-operation between these two countries in every field is essential not only in terms of Turkey and Saudi Arabia, but also for regional and global peace."

Jerusalem and Palestine

Yildirim and King Salman also discussed the importance of Jerusalem's status during their closed-door meeting, according to an official source.