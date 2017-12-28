TÜRKİYE
Turkish-Saudi co-operation is key to peace – Turkish PM
Co-operation between Turkey and Saudi Arabia is "essential for regional and global peace," Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on an official visit to Riyadh.
Saudi Arabia and Turkey are key countries for lasting peace and stability in the region, Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Wednesday.

Yildirim's remarks followed his talks with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince and Defence Minister Mohammed bin Salman.

Speaking in Riyadh on an official visit, Yildirim said, "Co-operation between these two countries in every field is essential not only in terms of Turkey and Saudi Arabia, but also for regional and global peace."

Jerusalem and Palestine

Yildirim and King Salman also discussed the importance of Jerusalem's status during their closed-door meeting, according to an official source.

The two agreed that Muslim countries should stand together on the issue of protecting the rights of Palestinians.

On December 6, US President Donald Trump announced his decision – despite worldwide opposition – to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and relocate Washington’s embassy from Tel Aviv to the Holy City.

Last week, the UN General Assembly passed by an overwhelming majority a resolution condemning Trump’s move.

During his talks with Saudi officials, Yildirim said that they also discussed developing bilateral trade and joint defence industry projects.

The Turkish prime minister said his talks with King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed focused on regional developments, including Palestine, Israel, Iraq, Syria, Yemen, and Libya.

He said Turkey and Saudi Arabia agree for the most part on most issues, noting his Saudi visit had been "short but quite fruitful."

Expressing hope that his visit would have "productive" outcomes, Yildirim said the crown prince would soon visit Turkey.

