Regime forces have retaken several villages in northwestern Syria, a monitor said on Thursday, a move that could tee up an offensive against the last major rebel bastion of Idlib.

More than six years into the deadly Syria conflict, Idlib province, which borders Turkey, is the only major region in the country still completely beyond the regime control.

Fierce clashes have in recent days pitted regime forces against Fateh al Sham Front, a former Al Qaeda affiliate, on the edge of the province, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The monitor said regime air strikes in Idlib and Hama provinces killed 24 rebel fighters in the last 36 hours.

It said regime forces bombed opposition areas using more than 800 bombs and missiles in the last 24 hours.

"The army took several villages," the head of the Britain-based monitor, Rami Abdel Rahman, said.