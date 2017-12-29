WORLD
Gunmen kill several Coptic Christians in Egypt church attack
Two gunmen attacked a Coptic church in Egypt's capital Cairo, killing several people.
A priest is seen at the site of attack on a church in the Helwan district south of Cairo, Egypt December 29, 2017. / Reuters
December 29, 2017

At least 10 people, including eight Coptic Christians, have been killed in a shootout outside a south Cairo church, according to Egypt's Health Ministry spokesman Khaled Megahed.

The Friday attack took place when gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire outside Mar Mina church, he said. 

One gunman was shot dead as was a security officer.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the attack.

TRT World's Christine Pirovolakis reports.

Egypt's state-run MENA news agency, citing an unnamed Interior Ministry official, said the other assailant fled the scene and was being pursued.

A spokesman for the Coptic Orthodox Church said in a statement that at least six people were killed in the attack including five Copts and a policeman. 

It also said there was a separate attack on a store in the same neighbourhood of Helwan that killed two Copts.

US President Donald Trump spoke by phone on Friday with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi and condemned the attack.

Egypt's Christian minority has been targeted by Daesh in a series of attacks since December 2016 that left more than 100 dead and scores wounded.

SOURCE:AP
