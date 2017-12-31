Iran warned on Sunday that protesters will "pay the price" after a third night of unrest saw mass demonstrations across the country in which two people were killed and dozens arrested.

The protests which began in the city of Mashhad on Thursday as an attack on high living costs quickly turned against the government as a whole.

As videos on social media showed thousands marching across the country on Saturday, an official in the small western town of Dorud confirmed two people had been killed during protests, but denied security forces had fired on the crowd.

"A number of people took to the streets responding to calls from hostile groups," Lorestan province deputy governor Habibollah Khojastehpour told state television.

"Unfortunately in these clashes, two citizens from Dorud were killed. No bullets were fired by the police, military or security forces towards the people," he said.

'Violence will be confronted'

However, Iran's interior minister warned Sunday that "violence, fear and terror" will be confronted after a third night of protests against the government.

"Those who damage public property, disrupt the order and break the law must be responsible for their behaviour and pay the price," Abdolrahman Rahmani Fazli said on state television.

"The spreading of violence, fear and terror will definitely be confronted. The vigilance and intelligence of people has always led any plot to fail," he said.

Videos on social media overnight showed demonstrations in Isfahan, Mashhad and many smaller cities but travel restrictions and limited coverage by official media made it difficult to confirm reports.

Semi-official conservative outlets confirmed an evening attack on a town hall in Tehran and showed protesters attacking banks and municipal buildings in other parts of the country. Mehr news agency showed protesters overturning a police car and burning the Iranian flag.

Reports of clashes and marches spread across Iran on Saturday despite government warnings against any further "illegal gatherings."

Videos posted on social media on Saturday showed two young Iranian men lying motionless on the ground and covered with blood and a voiceover said they had been shot dead by police. Other protesters in the same video were chanting, "I will kill whoever killed my brother!"

"People are protesting because there are under economic pressure and the government must be responsive in the face of rising inflation and these economic hardships," said Mostafa Kiaie, a demonstrator.

"We urge all those who receive these calls to protest not to participate in these illegal gatherings as they will create problems for themselves and other citizens," said Fazli.

TRT World'sArabella Munro reports.

Restrictions on media

A swirl of wild rumours, combined with travel restrictions and a near-total media blackout from official agencies, made it difficult to confirm the reports.

The authorities appeared to respond by temporarily cutting internet access to mobile phones, but full coverage was eventually restored.

Several Iranian news agencies warned Telegram, the most popular social media service in the country, might soon be shut down after communications minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi accused one channel, Amadnews, of encouraging an "armed uprising".