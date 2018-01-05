WORLD
2 MIN READ
Severe air pollution chokes Mongolia amid harsh winters
With thousands of families burning coal to survive in arctic temperatures, Mongolia is now home to the most poisonous air on the planet.
Severe air pollution chokes Mongolia amid harsh winters
Power plant chimneys stand behind a coal-burning neighbourhood covered in a thick haze on the outskirts of Ulaanbaatar. / Reuters Archive
January 5, 2018

Air pollution in China and India often makes international headlines, but in one country air quality is even worse.

With thousands of families burning coal to survive in arctic temperatures, Mongolia is now home to the most poisonous air on the planet.

For Baasanjargal Batbaatar,  a single mother of four, coal brings the only warmth they can afford. But it's coming at a price.

"The first time I almost lost my daughter was last winter. I went to the next room to feed my son and when I returned, she was suffocating. Her eyes rolled back. The diagnosis: asthma," Batbaatar said.

The hazardous haze is mainly caused by household stoves making Mongolia's air pollution up to 80 times the World Health Organization's safe limit.

Recommended

Children and newborns are worst hit.

"A recent study indicated that during the winter of 2014-2015, there was a five-fold increase in the rate of still-births, with a near perfect correlation to air pollution," said Alex Heikens, resident representative of UNICEF in Mongolia.

TRT World'sGrace Brown has more from Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Pakistani band’s tribute to India’s Zubeen Garg strikes rare cross-border chord
By Fatima Munir
Gold prices hit record high, surpassing $4,000 for first time
Italy says monitoring detention of nationals as Israel seizes Gaza-bound flotilla
Erdogan: Türkiye, US enter ‘new era’ after talks on F-35s and strengthening ties
Türkiye turns to next-generation nuclear tech in bid for energy security
Is it time for China to consider hosting a major UN office, World Bank and IMF headquarters?
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Hostage and prisoner lists exchanged, says Hamas
Far-right Israeli minister storms Al-Aqsa Mosque with illegal settlers amid Sukkot tensions
Europe faces 'hybrid warfare', says Ursula von der Leyen, without naming Russia
Military officers among 11 security personnel killed in Pakistan
Denmark to ban social media for under-15s to protect children from 'unleashed monster'
Starving children scream for food as US aid cuts unleash devastation, death across Myanmar
China rescues 580 hikers stranded by snowstorm on Mount Everest slopes
'We put our bodies on the line to reach Gaza': British activist on Sumud flotilla
Police fire tear gas on pro-Palestine protesters near Israeli Embassy in Athens
Morocco signs anti-corruption deal following nationwide protests