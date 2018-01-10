The latest Trump decision on Jerusalem did not only renew Palestinian outrage at the clear US bias in favour of Israel – it also triggered outrage towards Palestinian leadership.

This was another nail in the coffin for Palestinian diplomacy and any residual trust in the leadership of Mahmoud Abbas, President of the Palestinian Authority (PA).

These sentiments, however, have not translated into a mass protest movement seeking the dissolution of the PA. Understanding this Palestinian paradox can help us move forward.

How does the Palestinian Authority gain its legitimacy?

A poll conducted by the Palestinian Centre for Policy and Survey Research (PSR) in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip after the announcement of Trump showed that 70 percent of Palestinians demanded Abbas resign.

Over the last two decades, the Palestinian leadership in the West Bank chose negotiations as their sole strategy to end Israeli occupation. It is when the farce of negotiations collapsed, that they resorted to a “diplomatic strategy” in an effort to persuade the Palestinians that they were indeed doing something. In reality, not a single effort by the PA in the last two decades has brought any Palestinian even an inch closer to freedom.

On the contrary, many see the PA as an additional obstacle to ending the Israeli occupation. This is not only due to their “diplomatic” failures but also their close security collaboration with Israel and the practices of their internal security apparatus.

The simple explanation for "security collaboration" is that the PA security forces are trained to protect Israel from legitimate Palestinian resistance by helping stifle protests or quash other forms of resistance and spy on Palestinian “suspects” on behalf of Israel.

Israel in practice has outsourced its occupation in part to native informants. This is while it continues to do what any colonial power does: deprive those it oppresses of any right to security and self-defence.

While the PA often claims that its security policies, including security coordination with Israel, are needed to maintain law and order, it actually needs this collaboration because it understands that its survival depends substantially on the occupation continuing. In helping Israel suppress any resistance and eliminate any opposition to its policies it ensures, in turn, the maintenance of Fatah’s power.

The Geneva based Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor documented over 1,200 arbitrary detentions in the West Bank in 2015, targeting PA opponents. The list included journalists, students, activists and ordinary citizens.

Security coordination has faced growing criticism in recent years. A poll from September 2017 conducted by PSR shows that 73 percent of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza support the halting of security coordination with Israel. Palestinians view the cooperation as a betrayal to the Palestinian cause.

With Trump’s slap to the Palestinian leadership, nothing is left for the latter to justify its existence.

The growing disappointment and resentment also has a wider context rooted in the aftermath of the Oslo agreement between the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) and Israel in 1993.

Now, 20 years after that agreement ostensibly aimed at bringing about a Palestinian state was signed, Abbas’s rule does not exceed but over a few Bantustans in the West Bank.

The Jerusalem cause, the people of Gaza, Palestinian refugees past and present, and Palestinian citizens in Israel who face widespread and systemic discrimination are outside his reach and interests.

By neglecting this interlinked mosaic of suffering and oppression, Abbas as the head of the PLO, has lost any legitimacy among them.

An opposition in fear

However the growing resentment and opposition, has yet to culminate in a serious demand to dissolve the PA.

It is clear that the voices critical of the PA are largely outside Palestine rather than inside, in particular not in the heavily controlled and securitised West Bank. There are at least three reasons why people fear the dissolution of the PA.