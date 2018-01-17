A prominent Ethiopian opposition leader, Merera Gudina has been released on Wednesday, his lawyer said.

"We can confirm that he is freed," Wendimu Ibssa told Anadolu Agency. ‘’We are going to Kilinto prison to bring him home.‘’

”We are delighted, his family and some of his friends are gathered at his home to see him,’’ he added.

Merera was released along with 115 others from a federal prison on the outskirts of the capital, Addis Ababa.

TRT World's Coletta Wanjohi reports.

A vocal critic of the Ethiopian government, Gudina is the leader of the Oromo Federalist Congress.

He was arrested in November 2016, after he returned from Brussels where he addressed the European Parliament and met with opposition figures who were branded as ‘’terrorist and anti-peace’’ by the government, thus allegedly violating the state of emergency which had been imposed the preceding month.