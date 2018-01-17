Apple Inc will open a second US campus as part of a 5-year, $30 billion US investment plan and will make about $38 billion in one-time tax payments on its overseas cash, one of the largest corporate spending plans announced since the passage of a tax cut signed by US President Donald Trump.

Between the spending plan, tax payments and business with US-based suppliers, Apple on Wednesday estimated it would spend $350 billion in the US over the next five years.

Apple, however, did not say how much of its $252.3 billion in cash abroad, the largest of any US corporation, it would bring to the United States, after the US tax changes cut costs on bringing funds back from overseas.

It also did not say whether the spending plan was driven by the new tax law. Apple has traditionally declined to publicly announce its spending plans.

The iPhone maker, whose products are mostly made in Asian factories, said it plans a wave of investing and hiring in the United States and will create 20,000 jobs through hiring at its existing campus and the new one. It will announce the location later this year.

About a third of the new spending will be on data centres to house its iCloud, App Store and Apple Music services, a sign of the rising importance of subscription services to a company known for its computers and gadgets.