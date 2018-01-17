CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Arabesque exhibition in Jerusalem combines traditional and contemporary art
The Contemporary Arabesque exhibition at Jerusalem's Museum of Islamic Art explores modern interpretations of the iconic arabesque pattern created by local artists.
Arabesque exhibition in Jerusalem combines traditional and contemporary art
The Contemporary Arabesque exhibition at Jerusalem's Museum of Islamic Art explores modern interpretations of the iconic arabesque pattern created by local artists, January 18, 2018. (@islamic.art.museum)
January 17, 2018

The ancient Islamic artistic style called arabesque is getting a reboot for the 21st century.

The geometric motif first appeared in Islamic art in the 10th century, in architecture, textiles, pottery and metal vessels.

Contemporary Arabesque, an exhibition at Jerusalem's Museum of Islamic Art explores modern interpretations of the iconic arabesque pattern created by local artists.

"Arabesque is a very common and significant ornament in the world of Islam. The exhibition examines what the artists did with their motifs and how they create and express their own personal voice through by using them in their art," said Tamar Gispan-Greenberg, a curator of the exhibition.

"This is the whole the point of the exhibition, the connection between the traditional and the contemporary," she added.

Recommended

Arabesque is also popular in book illustrations, mostly in the Quran.

"Arab calligraphy was the basis of the design in traditional or religious art. It was also used for decorating mosques by taking parts from the Quran, or the Hadith, or for decorative vessels and other tools. Later, the geometric calligraphy was brought into Islamic art, and they used it in different ways, either with calligraphy or by using vegetation to decorate utensils. We see those decorations in mosques and on different types of carpets. This inspired contemporary artists to create new art inspired by ancient Islamic art," said Nadim Sheiban, a director at the museum.

The exhibition runs until April 7 at the museum which holds 5,000 pieces of Islamic art.

TRT World'sMiranda Atty has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Inspired by popular Turkish series, Scottish woman embraces Islam
UN cultural agency names Egypt's El-Enany as its new chief
Archaeologists discover 60 tombs dating back 2,200 years in western Türkiye
Rapper Sean 'Diddy' Combs sentenced to 4 years for prostitution-related crimes
Sarah Mullally appointed first woman to lead Church of England
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Dirty money: Chicago Architecture Biennial boycotted for questionable funding
By Melis Alemdar
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue