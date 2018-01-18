Myanmar police on Thursday arrested a prominent Rakhine Buddhist member of parliament for allegedly provoking ethnic violence, state media and his party said, after a deadly riot highlighted simmering tensions in the troubled state.

The arrest came after seven people were killed and a dozen injured when police opened fire on a crowd of ethnic Rakhine Buddhists trying to seize a government office late on Tuesday.

The violence erupted as anger boiled over after the cancellation of a local ceremony in Mrauk U, a town just a few dozen kilometres from the epicentre of a military crackdown against the country's Rohingya Muslim community.

State-backed media reported that charges had been filed against lower house MP Aye Maung following a speech on Monday in which the nationalist politician attacked the government for thinking the Rakhine were "slaves" and said it was the "right time" for the community to launch an armed struggle.

"Dr Aye Maung was arrested and taken from his house about 1:00 pm (06:30 GMT) this afternoon," Arakan National Party General Secretary Tun Aung Kyaw said.

Arakan is another name for Rakhine.

Police have blamed the protesters for starting Tuesday's violence by throwing stones, barging into an administrative office and hoisting the Rakhine State flag.

Myanmar's civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi expressed her condolences and has pledged to "probe the incident."