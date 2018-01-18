Since the publication of Edward Said’s celebrated work, Orientalism has been singled out for critique as a biased and even racist discourse.

Debates over the complicity of knowledge and power and the collaboration of Orientalism in the larger project of colonialism have been conducted in many academic circles.

In my work, I interrogate the focus on Orientalism as a discipline that has come to stand in for all of the sins of European modernity, at the cost of neglecting the complicity of the rest of the academic fields.

I see two problems with Said’s work, which, it must be emphasised, still reigns supreme in its core critique. It is, to put it bluntly, lacking in both depth and range.

As for range, Said’s work possessed an extraordinarily wide compass, but one that was entirely misguided, if not utterly confused. For him Orientalism went as far back as ancient Greece and the Latin West, this suggesting a fuzzy view of this discourse that was deemed not as distinctly modern but rather as a trans-historical phenomenon. Said is a reluctant critic of modernity, unable to see what was going on around him and deep under his feet.

The problem with range must be seen as connected with that of depth. Said neither appreciated nor could he correctly identify the historical roots of Orientalism because he did not understand its trenchant and deep roots in the sub-structures of the modern project. That is why he singled it out as worthy of special critique, and that is why he attacked individual Orientalists as culprits, as if by sending them to the hangman the academic field as a body of knowledge would be purified.

In short, Said understood that there was a major problem (and for this, he must be credited), but he did not diagnose it correctly, neither as a pervasive phenomenon nor as a genealogy.

In this work, I take Orientalism as a point of departure for rethinking the foundations of the modern project, specifically the modern knowledge that our academia produces and continues to fabricate.

Refusing to isolate or scapegoat Orientalism, Restating Orientalism extends the critique to other fields, from law, business, and economics, to philosophy, anthropology, and scientific inquiry. Grounding my critique in a theory of paradigms that I have developed in the Impossible State (2013), I reach the conclusion that quite a few academic fields could be exonerated, the visual arts and music being two major examples.

Otherwise, I trace the involvement of the rest of academia in colonialism, mass annihilation, and systematic and ruthless destruction of the natural world, interrogating and historicizing the set of causes that permitted modernity to wed knowledge to power.

By introducing the Islamic premodern experience as a comparative case-study, I deploy an ethical critique of the modern collusion between knowledge and power.

By offering a reinterpretation of the theory of the author, the concept of sovereignty, and the place of the Western self in the modern project, Restating Orientalism reopens the problem of power and knowledge to a foundational critique, but not without theorizing an exit from modernity’s predicaments.

The book has been described by my publisher’s editor – accurately I think – as “a remarkably ambitious attempt to overturn the foundations of a number of academic disciplines while also drawing on the best they have to offer...Restating Orientalism exposes the depth of academia’s lethal complicity in modern forms of capitalism, colonialism, and hegemonic power.”

The book also discloses the dangerous quality of core ideas of academic thought, whether it is sourced in sovereignty or in the self.

This is why “Orientalism” can be said to pervade nearly all academic fields, making such disciplines as philosophy and engineering no different, in their knowledge structure, from Orientalism itself, as conventionally understood.

In modernity, Orientalism, like power, is everywhere. This is also why the critique should not focus on individual scholars within specific fields, but rather on the modern subject as a structure of thought. This therefore becomes a special focus of critique and reform in this work.

Selected extracts from "Restating Orientalism: A Critique of Modern Knowledge"

384 pp. Columbia University Press