Twelve people were injured Friday in attacks by the PYD/PKK at two hospitals in a district of Syria on Turkey’s border.

The PYD/PKK, in Syria’s Afrin province, opened artillery fire on psychiatric and maternity hospitals in Azez in the province of Aleppo.

According to initial reports, 12 psychiatric patients were injured, including four seriously wounded, authorities of the psychiatry hospital told Anadolu Agency.

The PYD/PKK is the Syrian offshoot of the PKK, which has been designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU.

Injured patients were sent to near hospitals from the building which was heavily damaged.

The second fire attack which hit near the maternity hospital did not cause any loss or injuries.