A new blood test for cancer has shown promise towards detecting eight different kinds of tumours before they have spread elsewhere in the body, offering hope of early detection, researchers said on Thursday.

Further study is needed before the test, called CancerSEEK , can be made widely available for its projected cost of about $500, said the report in the journal Science.

The study, led by researchers at Johns Hopkins University, involved 1,005 patients whose cancer, already pre-diagnosed based on their symptoms , was detected with an accuracy rate of about 70 percent overall.

Cancers were detected in the ovaries, liver, stomach, pancreas, esophagus, colorectal, lung and breast.

For five of these cancer types, ovary, liver, stomach, pancreas and esophagus, there were no screening tests available for people of average risk.

The test was able to detect these five with a sensitivity range of 69 to 98 percent.

In 83 percent of cases, the test was even able to narrow down where the cancer was anatomically located.

The test is noninvasive and based on combined analysis of DNA mutations in 16 cancer genes as well as the levels of 10 circulating protein biomarkers.