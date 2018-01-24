Right-wing Hindu groups in India stepped up protests on Wednesday against the release of a controversial Bollywood film Padmaavat, as several states boosted police patrols a day after the Supreme Court refused to allow bans on the movie.

Groups critical of the film, set to be released on Thursday, have accused its director, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, of distorting history by portraying a Muslim ruler as the "lover" of the Hindu Queen Padmavati of the Rajput warrior clan.

The filmmakers deny the accusation.

Violence over the film, Padmaavat, reached the outskirts of India's capital just as New Delhi began to receive southeast Asian leaders for a major summit on Thursday, to be followed the next day by a parade and celebrations of India's Republic Day.

School bus vandalised

Television broadcast images of gangs of young men, their faces concealed by swathes of cloth, throwing stones in the streets of Gurgaon, 30km from New Delhi, while the hollowed-out shell of a bus smouldered nearby.

The protesters carried sticks and caused minor injuries to 14 people, said B S Sandhu, a senior police official, adding that police had detained 15 protesters.

Controversial stories

Indian films that touch upon the historical relationships of Hindus, India's majority religion, and Muslims are often controversial.

The film first ran into opposition in January 2017 when a Hindu right-wing group Rajput Karni Sena attacked its director and vandalised the set during filming in Rajasthan.

In November last year, a member of India's ruling BJP, Suraj Pal Amu, offered $1.5 million to anyone who beheaded the lead actress Deepika Padukone and the director.

Padmaavat, changed from Padmavati after protests, was initially due to hit screens in December.

But producers Viacom18 Motion Pictures delayed the release following protests sparked by speculation that it depicts a romantic liaison between the Hindu queen and the 13th and 14th century Muslim ruler Alauddin Khilji.

Khalji, from the second ruling dynasty of the Muslim sultanate of Delhi, was of Turkishorigin, and is known for thwarting six Mongol invasions on India.

Politicians and several of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states had threatened to ban the film for distorting historical facts, even though historians say the queen, Padmavati, is a mythical character.