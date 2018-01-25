TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
Turkish sources say US statement on Erdogan-Trump phone call 'distorted'
A diplomatic row between Turkey and the US appears to be brewing over what was actually discussed between Turkey's President Erdogan and US President Donald Trump during a phone call on Wednesday.
Turkish sources say US statement on Erdogan-Trump phone call 'distorted'
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump. / AA
January 25, 2018

The White House's written statement does not truly reflect what was discussed between the Turkish and US Presidents' phone conversation on late Wednesday, Anadolu Agency reported quoting unnamed sources.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, the sources said President Donald Trump did not discuss any concerns 'of escalating violence in Afrin' during the phone call with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Trump discussed restricting the operation in Afrin to a certain time limit and avoiding any close combat in Manbij, due to the existence of US soldiers in the region, the sources added.

TRT World spoke with Andrew Hopkins for the latest from Ankara.

This disputed the White House statement released after the phone call which read, "President Trump relayed concerns that escalating violence in Afrin, Syria, risks undercutting our shared goals in Syria.  He urged Turkey to deescalate, limit its military actions, and avoid civilian casualties and increases to displaced persons and refugees. He urged Turkey to exercise caution and to avoid any actions that might risk conflict between Turkish and American forces."

The sources also stated that President Trump did not use the words "destructive and false rhetoric coming from Turkey," adding that there was also no discussion of the ongoing state of emergency in Turkey.

Recommended

Once again disputing the White House statement which read, "President Trump also expressed concern about the destructive and false rhetoric coming from Turkey, and about United States citizens and local employees detained under the prolonged State of Emergency in Turkey."

TRT World spoke with New York-based journalist William Denselow for more details.

However, sources did add, "President Trump requested the release of some currently jailed US citizens and local personnel. In an answer to President Trump's request, President Erdogan said Turkey as a state of law and judiciary will decide on the related issues after the indictments are completed."

Erdogan reiterated to Trump that PYD/PKK elements "must retreat to the east side of Euphrates River as it was promised before," adding that in the case of a Daesh threat in Manbij, it can be protected by the Free Syrian Army backed by Turkish Armed Forces, according to Turkish presidency.

"In an answer to President Erdogan's highlighting request from Washington to stop providing arms to the PYD/PKK terrorists in Syria within the scope of fighting against terrorism, President Trump said the United States are no longer providing PYD/PKK with weapons," the sources added.

There was no immediate official statement or response from the Turkish presidency regarding the alleged differences over the conversation.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Global Sumud Flotilla activists slam 'Israeli terrorism', hail Türkiye's support
Hamas has proven it is ready for peace in region: President Erdogan
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
36 Turkish citizens detained by Israel aboard Global Sumud Flotilla to return to Türkiye
Erdogan hails Hamas response, demands end to Gaza genocide that 'wounded global conscience'
Consulate officers make direct contact with Turkish citizens illegally detained by Israel: official
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
5G technology likely to contribute $100B to Türkiye's economy by 2030: deputy minister
Turkish intelligence detains private detective accused of spying for Mossad in Istanbul
Behind Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters: James Cameron’s art lands in Istanbul
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Turkish President Erdogan condemns Israel's attack on Gaza-bound Sumud Flotilla
Türkiye monitors citizens’ status after Israeli attack on Gaza-bound aid flotilla
Türkiye opens probe into detention of its citizens on Gaza-bound flotilla attacked by Israel
Türkiye's representative to UN calls for effective Security Council reforms
Israel’s attack on Gaza flotilla a 'terrorist act': Turkish Foreign Ministry