Al Sanadid Forces: The Forces of the Brave. An Arab fighting group that operates under the banner of the People's Protection Units (YPG), the military wing of the PKK’s Syrian affiliate, the Democratic Union Party (PYD).

Asayish: The police force of the areas controlled by the PKK’s Syrian affiliate, the Democratic Union Party (PYD).

BCB: The Bob Crow Brigade. A leftist group of foreign fighters from Britain and Ireland who joined the International Freedom Battalion (EOT), which fights for the People’s Protection Units (YPG), the military wing of the PKK’s Syrian affiliate, the Democratic Union Party (PYD).

BOG: The United Freedom Forces. A union of pro-PKK leftist Turkish militants from the Revolutionary Communist Party (DKP) and Marxist–Leninist Armed Propaganda Corps-Revolutionary Front (MLSB/DC).

DBP: The Democratic Regions Party. A fraternal party of the pro-PKK Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP) in Turkey’s southeastern provinces.

DK: The Revolutionary Headquarters. An armed far-left organisation in Turkey and member of the pro-PKK Peoples' United Revolutionary Movement (HBDH).

DKP: The Revolutionary Communist Party. An armed far-left organisation in Turkey and member of the pro-PKK Peoples' United Revolutionary Movement (HBDH).

DTK: The Democratic Society Party. A umbrella organisation that brings together various Kurdish groups, including the pro-PKK Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP).

EOT: The International Freedom Battalion. A union of leftist foreign militant groups, including leftist Turkish militants, who fight for the People’s Protection Units (YPG), the military wing of the PKK’s Syrian affiliate, the Democratic Union Party (PYD).

HBDH: The Peoples' United Revolutionary Movement. An alliance of ten pro-PKK leftist organisations in Turkey.

HDK: The Peoples' Democratic Congress. A union of leftist organisations in Turkey that founded the pro-PKK Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP).

HDP: The Peoples' Democratic Party. A pro-PKK political party that holds seats in the Turkish parliament.

HKB: The Henri Krasucki Brigade. A leftist group of foreign fighters from France who joined the International Freedom Battalion (EOT), which fights for the People’s Protection Units (YPG), the military wing of the PKK’s Syrian affiliate, the Democratic Union Party (PYD).

HPC: The Civilian Defense Forces. An armed civilian force in areas controlled by the PKK’s Syrian affiliate, the Democratic Union Party (PYD).

HPE: The Ezidkhan Defense Units. A Yazidi militia set up to defend Iraq’s Sinjar from Daesh with links to the Sinjar Alliance, which includes PKK-backed Yazidi militias.

HPG: The People's Defense Forces. The military wing of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK).

HPJ: The Women's Defence Forces. The female-only fighting force of the PKK-affiliated Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK) in Iran.

HSNB: The Bethnahrain Women's Protection Forces. The female-only fighting force of the Syriac Union Party (SUP) that operates under the banner of the Women’s Protection Unit (YPJ), female-only branch of the People's Protection Units (YPG), the armed wing of the PKK’s Syrian affiliate, the Democratic Union Party (PYD).

HXP: The Self-Defense Forces. A locally recruited militia of conscripts in the areas controlled by the PKK’s Syrian affiliate, the Democratic Union Party (PYD).

Jabhat al Akrad: The Kurdish Front. A Kurdish fighting group in Syria with links to both the Syrian opposition Free Syrian Army (FSA) and the People's Protection Units (YPG), the military wing of the PKK’s Syrian affiliate, the Democratic Union Party (PYD).

KCK: The Kurdistan Communities Union. Serves as the umbrella organisation that unites all groups and affiliates that subscribe to PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan’s ideology.

KJK: The female’s branch of the Kurdistan Communities Union (KCK), the umbrella organisation that unites all groups and affiliates that subscribe to PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan’s ideology.

KODAR: The East Kurdistan Democratic and Free Society. The political wing of the PKK-affiliated Kurdistan Free Life Party (PJAK) in Iran.

KNK: The Kurdistan National Congress. An international lobby group of pro-PKK activists and sympathisers.

MFS: The Syriac Military Council. The male-only fighting force of the Syriac Union Party (SUP) that operates under the banner of the People's Protection Units (YPG), the armed wing of the PKK’s Syrian affiliate, the Democratic Union Party (PYD).

MKP: The Maoist Communist Party of Turkey. An armed far-left organisation in Turkey and member of the pro-PKK Peoples' United Revolutionary Movement (HBDH).

MLKP: The Marxist-Leninist Communist Party. An armed far-left organisation in Turkey and member of the pro-PKK Peoples' United Revolutionary Movement (HBDH).

MLSB/DC: The Marxist–Leninist Armed Propaganda Corps-Revolutionary Front. An armed far-left organisation in Turkey and member of the pro-PKK Peoples' United Revolutionary Movement (HBDH).

NCC: The National Coordination Committee for the Forces of Democratic Change. A Kurdish-dominated Syrian group with links to Bashar al Assad’s regime that includes the PKK’s Syrian affiliate, the Democratic Union Party (PYD).