Blockchain will prove to be a revolutionary and transformative technology that will change the way we lead our lives and conduct our business. After attending the fourth annual Blockchain Week event this week and having the opportunity to meet some of the up-and-coming firms that are pioneering this innovative technology, I could not help but come away with the sense that, far from being simply a fad, we are witnessing the building blocks of the future being laid. [if !supportAnnotations][endif]

When most people hear about blockchain, their minds are immediately cast to Bitcoin, and for good reason too. In 2017, Bitcoin started the year with a respectable value of around $800 before sky-rocketing to almost $20,000 by December. Such enormous growth created many newly minted millionaires (possibly some billionaires, too) and likely encouraged more than a few extra fireworks in celebration as the New Year was ushered in.

Blockchain as a Service

However, the most important part of the conversation has been ignored in favour of the sensationalist headlines surrounding cryptocurrencies and their growth potential, leading to fears of a market bubble forming in the vein of past bubbles like Tulip mania or the Dot-com bubble.

Whatever the fate of the cryptocurrency market, it is the underlying technology of blockchain that will potentially determine the future of business and our day to day activities.

Blockchain is, fundamentally, not a payments technology. Rather, it is an open ledger that multiple parties can view at the same time, functioning in a decentralised manner without being owned or controlled by a single entity. Transactions and other data can be recorded with the agreement of other parties and, once recorded, the data is immutable which means it cannot be changed. Whatever you see on the blockchain is whatever was agreed, processed and recorded.

Graham Richter of Accenture Technology summarised Blockchain as a way for people and organisations to trust information from third parties, even if they do not trust those parties themselves.

In business terms, it means greater efficiency as transactions are deemed to be more trustworthy with less risk. In terms of our daily lives, it could eventually mean that our credentials, qualifications, medical and other records can be checked and verified quickly and with confidence. This could even have possible applications in airports, banks and other areas requiring security vetting.

A vision of the future

I was able to speak to Sunny Lu, CEO of VeChain, about his company’s approach to using blockchain in order to provide enterprise and other services. VeChain is one of the trailblazing start-ups leading the way on how blockchain can be used to improve trust between consumers and service providers, and boasts partnerships with global auditing and risk management giants PwC and DNV GL.

Lu encouraged people to look beyond the Bitcoin craze, and explore the possibilities that blockchain offers beyond the world of “fintech”, or financial technology.

“Blockchain is still in its very early stages, and the market potential is massive…Blockchain has many applications beyond the financial sector, and we are focused on bringing useable applications to enterprises,” Lu told me.

In particular, VeChain wants to revolutionise the supply chain sector. The company’s platform aims to allow consumers to trace products “from the factory to the consumer”, which could in future allow someone to ensure that their organic-labelled food was indeed organic, ethically sourced, or that frozen food was transported at the right temperature. Expensive products and luxury items would even have chips installed in them that would correspond with an entry on the blockchain, proving that the item was genuine and not a counterfeit product.

While Lu was candid about how nothing could be 100 percent hackproof, blockchain technology’s multi-layered security would give consumers guarantees that are more reliable than ever before.