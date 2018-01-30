Japan's first cafe served by a robot opened its doors to media on Tuesday with an automaton replacing the barista to serve coffee to patrons.

A cafe typically employs about four to five people to operate machines and serve coffee. Here, they are replaced by the robot barista called "Sawyer" and the automated coffee machine.

Customers at Henn-na Cafe, meaning "Strange Cafe" in Japanese, have to scan a QR code printed on a ticket bought from a vending machine in order to get a $3 (320 yen) coffee.

TRT World's Joseph Hayat has more on the story.

Solutions to ageing society

The robot cafe follows a trend to solve labour shortages in a rapidly ageing Japanese society, which raises questions about the future of human labour.